Sections at old South Hornby School site to be put on market

An artist’s impression of the Ngāi Tahu Property development at the old South Hornby School site on Shands Rd. Photo: Supplied

Sections of a Ngāi Tahu Property redevelopment on the old South Hornby School site are expected to go on sale later this year.

The development is located on a 2.76ha parcel of land at Shands Rd being developed in partnership with Paenga Kupenga, the economic arm of Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga.

The entire development will be carried out in a single stage and become a residential subdivision with 39 sections and three medium-density lots surrounding a reserve with a playground.

Sections of the Ngāi Tahu Property redevelopment are expected to be for sale later this year. Photo: Supplied

Ngāi Tahu Property general manager Blair Forgie said: “Ngāi Tahu Property introduced the development and presented the plan to the Greater Hornby Residents Association in October 2023. Letter drops have been distributed to neighbouring properties.

“We are very mindful of the work we are undertaking and are committed to minimising any potential disruption to neighbours and the surrounding area.”

The site was transferred to Ngāi Tahu at the beginning of 2023 and land development, including earthworks and road preparation, commenced in January.

Ngāi Tahu could not comment on section prices or sizes but will provide an update with details at a later date.