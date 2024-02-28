Sections at old South Hornby School site to be put on market

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The development is located on a 2.76ha parcel of land at Shands Rd being developed in partnership with Paenga Kupenga, the economic arm of Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga.
The entire development will be carried out in a single stage and become a residential subdivision with 39 sections and three medium-density lots surrounding a reserve with a playground.
“We are very mindful of the work we are undertaking and are committed to minimising any potential disruption to neighbours and the surrounding area.”
The site was transferred to Ngāi Tahu at the beginning of 2023 and land development, including earthworks and road preparation, commenced in January.
Ngāi Tahu could not comment on section prices or sizes but will provide an update with details at a later date.