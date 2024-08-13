Serious injuries after car crashes into retirement villa

Two people were injured when a car crashed into a retirement villa in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the Gladson Ave villa in Sockburn about 11.45am after it was struck by the car.

The driver was reported to have "serious injuries", police said.

St John took two patients to hospital, one in a serious condition and another in a minor condition. Police said they were both occupants of the car.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager told The Press crews helped ambulance staff to "extricate a patient from both the car and house".