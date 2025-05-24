Serious injuries after crash involving pedestrian

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There has been a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Fitzgerald Ave, near Hereford St, in Christchurch this afternoon.
Police said they were called to the scene at about 2.15pm.
"Initial indications are there may have been serious injuries," police said in a statement.
The Serious Crash Unit has been called and traffic management is in place.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.