Serious injuries in crash on Chch's SH74

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH74 in Burwood, Christchurch.

Police said in a statement they were called to the crash, involving a car and a scooter, at about 1.05pm.

"Initial indications are there have been serious injuries."

The road is closed near the intersection with Burwood Rd, with diversions in place.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.