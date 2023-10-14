Severe winds forecast for South Island and lower North Island

Strong winds warnings are in place in the lower North and South Islands. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

Emergency Management Canterbury has issued an emergency alert to residents of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula as MetService forecasts damaging wind gusts of up to 140km/h.

The alert said people should take care while driving as conditions would be hazardous.

"These winds may produce widespread damage, especially to trees, powerlines, and could lift roofs," it said.

"There may be road closures and power outages."

Danger from flying debris or falling trees was also a concern and anyone who had had fires or burn-offs should monitor them carefully, it continued.

MetService has issued red level wind warnings for the Canterbury High Country and the Canterbury Plains, and for Christchurch including Banks Peninsula.

For the High Country, there could be gusts of up to 150km/h, it said.

The winds were expected to ease late on Saturday afternoon but MetService said another period of severe gales were expected from Sunday morning.

There were also orange wind warnings for Wellington and Wairarapa and Marlborough.

MetService said severe winds were expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs.

Transport and power networks were likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages, it said.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury High Country also faces a heavy rain warning, as does Westland.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker recommended people in the affected areas stay inside, and if they did go out to avoid driving a high-sided vehicle or motorbike if possible.

Orange heavy rain warnings are also in place for Westland, South of Otira, and for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass until 3pm.

Red wind warnings

- Canterbury High Country 9am - 5pm Saturday

- Canterbury Plains, and Christchurch including Banks Peninsula 9am - 5pm Saturday

Orange wind warnings

- Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton 9am Saturday - 8pm Sunday

- Marlborough 9am Saturday - 9pm Sunday

Orange rain warnings

- Headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass 9am Saturday - 6pm Sunday

- Westland south of Otira 9am Saturday - 6pm Sunday

Road snowfall warning

- Lindis Pass (SH8) 3pm Saturday - midnight Sunday