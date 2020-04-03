Friday, 3 April 2020

Six new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury over past 24 hours

    By Jess Gibson
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    There were six new cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury District Health Board area over the past 24 hours, pushing the total up to 59.

    Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Friday 49 new confirmed and 22 probable cases had been found in New Zealand over the past 24 hours - the national total now stands at 868 cases.

    There are currently 10 cases in the South Canterbury DHB area.

    The Canterbury DHB remains seventh behind the Southern, Waikato, Auckland, Waitemata, Capital and Coast and Counties Manukau DHB areas.

    Thursday saw the biggest jump in NZ's new cases in one day with 89. However, only one of those was in Canterbury.

    That person was an 84-year-old resident at the George Manning Lifecare & Village in Spreydon. Since then, another resident has been diagnosed - both are women.

    Norah Barlow, chief executive of Heritage Lifecare, which owns and operates the rest home, said both women are in isolation and receiving medical treatment on-site.

    The remainder of the rest home's 81 residents are also in isolation.

    During Friday’s update, Dr Bloomfield announced 103 people had now recovered from Covid-19. Thirteen people are in a stable condition in hospital. One is in ICU in a stable condition.

    There have been no further deaths since Sunday, and 1 per cent of cases are being treated as community transmission.

    There have been 2000 lab tests a day, with almost 30,000 tests conducted so far.

    Capacity is now 5400 tests a day, Dr Bloomfield said.

    On the border, he said 300 people have arrived into New Zealand – they are all Kiwis returning home.

    Those who are symptomatic are quarantined and tested and so far, there have been 135 people.

    Dr Bloomfield said there are now 10 clusters across New Zealand, with the largest being Marist College in Auckland.

    He said the number of cases linked to a Bluff wedding cluster had climbed to 53, an increase of 19 on the day before.

    The wedding was held at Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar on March 21, attended by about 70 people.

    The global total of Covid-19 cases has now exceeded 1 million.

    Summary

    As at 9.00 am, 3 April 2020
     Total to dateNew in last 24 hours
    Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand77249
    Number of probable cases9622
    Number of confirmed and probable cases86871
    Number of cases in hospital13-
    Number of recovered cases10311
    Number of deaths1 

    Total cases by DHB

    As at 9.00 am, 3 April 2020

    Total cases of COVID-19 by DHB
    Note: Yesterday (2 April 2020) Taranaki showed 15 Cases. This was an input error by the PHU which has since been rectified.

    Total cases by DHB in hospital

    As at s at 9.00 am, 2 April 2020
    DHBTotal cases
    Auckland City Hospital1
    Middlemore Hospital1
    Tauranga Hospital1
    Tairāwhiti/Gisborne Hospital1
    Waikato Hospital1
    Taranaki1
    Hawke's Bay Hospital1
    Wellington City Hospital3
    Wairau Hospital, Blenheim1
    Canterbury1
    Dunedin1
    Total13

    Note: One of the 13 in hospital is in ICU and is stable

    Map showing number of cases by DHB - see data table following.

    Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 3 April 2020
    DHBTotal casesNew in last 24 hours
    Auckland1215
    Bay of Plenty287
    Canterbury596
    Capital and Coast663
    Counties Manukau623
    Hawke's Bay245
    Hutt Valley172
    Lakes11-
    MidCentral201
    Nelson Marlborough303
    Northland132
    South Canterbury10-
    Southern13214
    Tairāwhiti1-
    Taranaki14-1
    Waikato1258
    Wairarapa82
    Waitemata1179
    West Coast3-
    Whanganui72
    Total86871

    Note: Yesterday (2 April 2020) Taranaki showed 15 Cases. This was an input error by the PHU which has since been rectified.

