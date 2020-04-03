Six new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury over past 24 hours

There were six new cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury District Health Board area over the past 24 hours, pushing the total up to 59.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Friday 49 new confirmed and 22 probable cases had been found in New Zealand over the past 24 hours - the national total now stands at 868 cases.

There are currently 10 cases in the South Canterbury DHB area.

The Canterbury DHB remains seventh behind the Southern, Waikato, Auckland, Waitemata, Capital and Coast and Counties Manukau DHB areas.

Thursday saw the biggest jump in NZ's new cases in one day with 89. However, only one of those was in Canterbury.

That person was an 84-year-old resident at the George Manning Lifecare & Village in Spreydon. Since then, another resident has been diagnosed - both are women.

Norah Barlow, chief executive of Heritage Lifecare, which owns and operates the rest home, said both women are in isolation and receiving medical treatment on-site.

The remainder of the rest home's 81 residents are also in isolation.

During Friday’s update, Dr Bloomfield announced 103 people had now recovered from Covid-19. Thirteen people are in a stable condition in hospital. One is in ICU in a stable condition.

There have been no further deaths since Sunday, and 1 per cent of cases are being treated as community transmission.

There have been 2000 lab tests a day, with almost 30,000 tests conducted so far.

Capacity is now 5400 tests a day, Dr Bloomfield said.

On the border, he said 300 people have arrived into New Zealand – they are all Kiwis returning home.

Those who are symptomatic are quarantined and tested and so far, there have been 135 people.

Dr Bloomfield said there are now 10 clusters across New Zealand, with the largest being Marist College in Auckland.

He said the number of cases linked to a Bluff wedding cluster had climbed to 53, an increase of 19 on the day before.

The wedding was held at Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar on March 21, attended by about 70 people.

The global total of Covid-19 cases has now exceeded 1 million.

Summary

As at 9.00 am, 3 April 2020 Total to date New in last 24 hours Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand 772 49 Number of probable cases 96 22 Number of confirmed and probable cases 868 71 Number of cases in hospital 13 - Number of recovered cases 103 11 Number of deaths 1

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 3 April 2020



Note: Yesterday (2 April 2020) Taranaki showed 15 Cases. This was an input error by the PHU which has since been rectified.

Total cases by DHB in hospital

As at s at 9.00 am, 2 April 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland City Hospital 1 Middlemore Hospital 1 Tauranga Hospital 1 Tairāwhiti/Gisborne Hospital 1 Waikato Hospital 1 Taranaki 1 Hawke's Bay Hospital 1 Wellington City Hospital 3 Wairau Hospital, Blenheim 1 Canterbury 1 Dunedin 1 Total 13

Note: One of the 13 in hospital is in ICU and is stable

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 3 April 2020 DHB Total cases New in last 24 hours Auckland 121 5 Bay of Plenty 28 7 Canterbury 59 6 Capital and Coast 66 3 Counties Manukau 62 3 Hawke's Bay 24 5 Hutt Valley 17 2 Lakes 11 - MidCentral 20 1 Nelson Marlborough 30 3 Northland 13 2 South Canterbury 10 - Southern 132 14 Tairāwhiti 1 - Taranaki 14 -1 Waikato 125 8 Wairarapa 8 2 Waitemata 117 9 West Coast 3 - Whanganui 7 2 Total 868 71

Note: Yesterday (2 April 2020) Taranaki showed 15 Cases. This was an input error by the PHU which has since been rectified.