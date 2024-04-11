Sophie Pascoe announces birth of first child

Dame Sophie Pascoe posted this image on Instagram to announce the birth of her first child. Photo: Sophie Pascoe

Christchurch-based Paralympic gold medal winner Dame Sophie Pascoe and her husband Rob Samson have welcomed their first child into the world.

Pascoe shared an image on Instagram to announce the birth of their baby boy.

"It's been the best few weeks already with our baby boy. We are just so in love!" she said.

Pascoe told 1News in 2021 she had found love during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I found love through Covid which has been a nice positive ... someone who stuck by me through a rough time," Pascoe told 1News.

Sophie Pascoe and her husband Rob Samson have welcomed their first child, sharing the news in a post online. Photo: Instagram

Pascoe has represented New Zealand at four Paralympic Games and two Commonwealth Games, winning a total of 11 Paralympic gold medals.

She is New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian.

In 2022 she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to swimming in the New Year's honours list.

She made her international debut when she was only 13 and at 15 won three golds and a silver at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

Pascoe has also been named disabled sportsperson of the year on six occasions at the Halberg Awards and was named para-athlete of the decade in 2020.