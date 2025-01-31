Southshore swimming victim was about to start university

Cale Wills, 19, was swimming at Southshore last week when he was reported missing. Photo: Supplied

The teen who died while swimming at Southshore in Christchurch was just about to start university.

Cale Wills, 19, was swimming at the beach on Thursday last week when he was went missing in the water about 3.10pm, the NZ Herald reported.

His body was found the next day by a member of the public at Southshore Spit.

Hagley College principal Rowan Milburn told the Herald Wills had spent the past year trying to “figure out what he was doing career-wise”.

“That’s one of the really sad and tragic parts, he was just getting ready to start at the University of Canterbury to do a Bachelor of Science (in) chemistry,”

“It had only just become clear what he wanted to do, and it

just makes it even more tragic that he won’t get that opportunity.”

Wills’ body was found by a member of the public on Friday and carried off the beach by family. PHOTO: ADAM BURNS/RNZ

Milburn told the Herald Wills was a “much loved and very popular young man”.

His tangi, held on Tuesday, was a testament to this, drawing a crowd of at least 300, according to Milburn.

Police launched a search with the Coastguard, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, and a Westpac rescue helicopter after the teen went missing.

Surf Life Saving NZ said lifeguards recovered the body from the south bank at the end of Rockinghorse Rd at 6.20am Friday.

“The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends our heartfelt condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased. We are providing support to the surf lifesavers involved,” a spokesperson said.

Wills’ body was carried off the beach last Friday by a large group of his family, joined by police officers.