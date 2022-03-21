Speed limits to be reduced

The speed limit is to be reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h on all roads bounded by Anzac Drive, Wainoni Road, Hulverstone Drive, Avondale Road and Breezes Road. Image: City council

A number of streets in east Christchurch will have lower speed limits introduced.

The Coastal-Burwood Community Board approved a proposal to change the streets in the Avondale area from 50km/h to 40km/h at its meeting last week.

Residents provided feedback on the plan during the consultation period from November 5 to December 5.

Sixty-two submissions were received by Christchurch City Council.

Forty per cent of submitters were in support of the proposed speed limit changes, 23 per cent were against them, and 37 per cent showed no indication either way.

City council staff reported the cost of the project will be about $18,000 to put in gateways and signs.

A city council report said traffic speed data indicated most road users in this area already recognise the currently posted speed limit is not safe and appropriate for this area, and are travelling below this limit.