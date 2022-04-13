Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Staff leave council building inspection team, demand outweighing capacity

    There is a seven-week delay to get routine on-site building inspections from the Christchurch City Council. Photo: Getty Images
    Staffing issues may be playing a part in a growing backlog of building inspections in Christchurch.

    There is a seven-week delay to get routine on-site building inspections from the Christchurch City Council.

    An average home needs 11 to 15 inspections throughout a build.

    Council head of building consenting Robert Wright said demand is exceeding capacity.

    Since August, four inspectors have left the team. A team leader has also left, as well as three people from "other areas" of the business.

    Wright said they are all currently working out their respective notices.

    Three new inspectors are expected to start in January, another this month and two more next month.

    Wright said with the buoyancy of the construction sector and timeframe pressures - competent qualified compliance staff are well sought after.

    He said they have already been looking at ways the building inspection process can be minimised.

    Another area being reviewed is where bulk inspections are booked, along with ensuring sites are actually ready for inspection and not cancelled on the day, he said.

    The council has recently launched a virtual inspection option which they say is gaining popularity and momentum.

    -By Georgia O'Connor-Harding

     

    NZ Herald

     

