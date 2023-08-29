Storm a comin': Late sculptor's work has 'thunderous effect'

The Len Lye Centre in New Plymouth has unveiled a new work from the acclaimed Christchurch-born kinetic sculptor and film-maker.

Storm comprises three pieces - two never before seen in this country - and has only ever been exhibited once before in New York during the 1960s.

When Len Lye exhibited Storm at the Howard Wise Gallery in 1969 he literally had to move between its components with a single hand-cranked motor to bring it to life.

Storm King is now joined by new works Thunder Sheet and Lightning Bolts in a seamless choreography of spring coils and sheet metal, designed to evoke the forces of nature in a thrilling and loud performance.

Assistant curator Megan Denz said it was a piece that began quietly, but "it leads into a very loud and thunderous effect and then it ends with some lightning bolts coming from a canopy to kind of create a big crashing and banging sound".

"So, it's a play on a lot of different metals, it's a play on vibration and it's a play on kind of simulating the effect of being under a storm essentially."

Bruce Aitken of the Len Lye Foundation looks at one of the sound cauldrons. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The work had been recreated by the Len Lye Foundation which was using the exhibition to mark the death of its director Evan Webb.

Denz said Webb had played a critical role in bringing to life plans for works that Lye had left behind when he died in 1980.

"So, he spent the better part of 30 years researching and realising these works as part of his own art practice, but also as kind of a passion for the art and mixing that in with the scientific element of it as well. So, we're all really devastated that Evan has passed."

Bruce Aitken helped Webb create Storm.

A watchmaker by trade, he said it had been a privilege to work with Webb at the foundation.

"I don't think half these works would exist if it wasn't for Evan and the amount of work he's put into it and I was just very, very fortunate, privileged, honoured to have got to know and work alongside him for the time that we had."

He said Storm had been a difficult piece to create.

"I believe Len Lye had a number of issues that I've had. The same issues basically. And that's how to control falling coiled springs dropping into a cement cobble-lined sounding well and how to do it safely without breaking things and without breaking people. So, it's been quite challenging."

Aitken said the work was complex.

"It's not a literal representation of a storm. It's more about the energy and impact that the natural world - the storm - can give you.

"And so it's more about sound. There's visuals, but yeah for me, it's the sound that's the key."

The exhibit Storm. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

John Matthews was a long time friend of Lye and offered him engineering advice.

He was impressed with Storm's performance.

"It's a thrill today because I've always thought that this work was not possible to resolve in the way that Len has described his needs visually and acoustically.

"And I think ... and this is my first time seeing it ... I think it's fantastic."

Storm was launched at the weekend with free performances of Weather Assemblage, a score composed in response to the piece by Christchurch artist Noel Meek.

It is hoped the sculpture will eventually lead into a larger work, Storm Chamber, featuring 40 kinetic sculptures.

Storm will be on show until April next year.

By Robin Martin