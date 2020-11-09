Monday, 9 November 2020

'Strangled with her own hoodie': 14-year-old girl attacked in Christchurch

    Photo: Supplied via NZH
    A Christchurch father is urging the public to help catch the people who attacked his daughter and her friend in Linwood.

    Keith Williams told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch at 3.35pm on Saturday his 14-year-old daughter and her friend were assaulted on Linwood Ave opposite the Z Service Station.

    He said his daughter was punched to the ground then kicked in the head and was also strangled with her own hoodie.

    "Her friend got punched once, but they laid into my daughter."

    A Canterbury police spokeswoman said police responded to a report of an assault involving four people outside a Linwood address.

    She said one person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for assessment.

    The spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

    "Police would like to speak to anyone who was around the area during the time indicated."

    Williams said his daughter was seen by hospital staff.

    "Nothing is broken, just swelling and bruising and cuts inside her mouth."

    He said she was left bleeding and was having dizzy spells.

    "There was a mark on her neck where they strangled her with her own hoodie."

    Williams said if anyone knows something about the attack to contact police.

    He said he believed the offenders were two teenage girls who had been riding scooters.

    Williams said the offenders were about 15-16 years of age, and Māori or Polynesian. One had her hair in a bun.

    • Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting file number 201108/1357

