Student army swap shovels for seedlings

Photo: CCC

Fourteen years after clearing liquefaction from streets and properties after the Christchurch earthquakes, the Student Volunteer Army has returned to the city’s east - this time to help restore the land they once dug up.

The SVA volunteers recently took part in a large-scale event inside the Burwood residential red zone, weeding and mulching around the restoration plantings.

“By returning to the red zone where the SVA spent a lot of our time shovelling liquefaction over a decade ago, to now restoring the soil, it’s completing the cycle of recovery, and essentially coming full circle,” said Canterbury University SVA events manager Sukhleen Kaur.

“This area is a new planting site by Corser Stream, and our work helps restore part of the important floodplain ecosystem along the Ōtākaro Avon River as part of the green spine regeneration project.”

Born out of a student-led clean-up effort after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, SVA has grown into a network of tens of thousands of volunteers dedicated to serving their communities.

Photo: CCC

About 400 volunteers attended the Big Give 2025 event, helping to ensure the survival of new plants that will one day form a riparian forest.

City council residential red zone manager Dave Little said the area’s post-quake progress is a testament to the hard work and dedication of individual and group volunteers.

“The Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor is our largest regeneration area, and transforming this area is an exciting opportunity to create a legacy that will benefit future generations.

“It’s fantastic to see this collaboration with the council’s red zone rangers to contribute to the continued regeneration of the area.”

Refreshments at the Big Give 2025 were supplied by the Burwood East Residents Association, with members of The Green Lab and the Avon Ōtākaro Forest Park helping lead activities throughout the day.

“We’re so grateful to organisations and groups who donate their time or resources and get stuck in at our planting and maintenance days – and we’re always looking for more,” Little said.