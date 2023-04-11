Tuesday, 11 April 2023

'Sudden death' in Hei Hei investigated

    Police respond to an incident on Gilberthorpes Rd in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police are investigating a sudden death in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said officers were making inquiries at a residential property in Gilberthorpes Rd.

    He said the sudden death was reported about 12.30pm today. 

    "At this time the death is being treated as unexplained."

    Armed police were also called to the scene.

    Stuff is reporting that the death occurred in an area with properties owned by Kāinga Ora, and that a resident said armed police were at the same property about two weeks ago.

    The location is cordoned off while police and ESR conduct a scene examination, Det Sen Sgt Baillie said, and expected the cordons to be in place overnight. 

    - ODT Online and NZ Herald

     

