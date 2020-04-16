Supermarket queues diminish

Lines have dwindled at Pak'nSave Northlands and other stores across the city following the Easter rush. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Supermarket queues in Christchurch are diminishing after the Easter break.

Queues have been common since the lockdown was introduced, and became much longer before and during Easter.

Shoppers flocked to supermarkets before the anticipated store closures on Good Friday, with some queues stretching to footpaths and car parks.

The lines outside supermarkets, such as Pak'nSave, Countdown and New World in Christchurch, have declined, giving workers the chance to restock their shelves.

Countdown, Northwood. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Foodstuffs NZ head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said Pak'nSave and New World stores were busy in the days leading up to Easter and over the weekend.

"We limit the number of shoppers in stores at any time to meet physical distancing measures, which means during busier periods there can sometimes be a queue," she said.

"But the numbers of customers shopping at our stores in Christchurch have certainly steadied this week."

She said supermarkets continued to ask customers not to purchase more than they needed and to nominate one household shopper.

"Please be patient, considerate and kind to our teams and to each other, we'll get through this together."

Supermarket spending across the city skyrocketed leading up to and during the first weeks of lockdown.

Economic development agency ChristchurchNZ released figures showing a 30 per cent increase in supermarket spend during the first week of alert level four, and a 53 per cent increase in the previous week.