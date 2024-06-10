Take a Kid Fishing returns to The Groynes

Photo: Take a Kid Fishing

Christchurch's hugely popular Take a Kid Fishing event will return to The Groynes in September.

Organisers have announced the event is back on the calendar this year after it was cancelled in 2023.

Said Kids Fishing Trust trustee Dave Denton: “We are thrilled to bring back the Take a Kid Fishing event to Christchurch.

“Despite the set-backs of last year, we remain committed to our mission of creating memorable experiences that inspire a lifelong love of fishing and conservation in our youth.”

Unforeseen challenges led to last year’s community event being cancelled.

The group said it was cancelled in 2023 after late notice from North Canterbury Fish & Game that a release of hatchery-reared commercial origin salmon into The Groynes would not be approved under their revised national policy.

Denton said this year’s event promised to be a day of fun, learning, and bonding between generations.

“Fuelled by the support of our sponsors, volunteers and the local community, we have redoubled our efforts to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever before.”

Take a Kid Fishing will be held on Sunday, September 29.

Photo: Take a Kid Fishing

Denton said the day was designed to introduce children to the joy of fishing and foster a deeper appreciation for the natural environment.

"From casting lessons to tackle demonstrations, our experienced volunteers will be on hand to provide guidance and encouragement every step of the way. Free loan fishing equipment is available.

"In addition to the fishing activities, attendees can look forward to educational sessions, conservation, and live demonstrations, throughout the day.

"Families are encouraged to pack a picnic and make a day of it, enjoying the scenic beauty of the Groynes while making lasting memories together."

Denton invited families across Christchurch to cast lines, reel in some fun, and create unforgettable moments on the water.