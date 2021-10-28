Thursday, 28 October 2021

Taser used as Christchurch e-bike store targeted for fourth time

    By Chris Barclay
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The E-Mega Store on Cranford St. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    An electric bicycle and scooter retailer has been targeted for a fourth time this year, with the latest incident involving a staff member being threatened by a taser-wielding thief.

    The man fled the E-Mega Store on Cranford St, Redwood, with a $5500 mountain bike and when pursued by a staff member through a car park he turned and produced the electroshock weapon.

    "We had a walk in, he grabbed a bike and did a runner.

    "Our guy chased him, he nearly got there, he got within a metre of him, and he’s pulled a taser out on him. He ended up getting away.

    Police confirmed inquiries were ongoing to locate the e-bike and the offender.

    "It is concerning to police when any weapons are used in any situation,” a spokesperson said.

    The incident follows the theft of 12 e-scooters during an overnight raid on the premises on October 11.

    "We’ve lost 12 scooters and a push bike, there’s about 25 grand worth of bloody stock missing,” Shepherd said.

    The business was first burgled in February when two e-bikes were stolen; another e-scooter was taken about six weeks ago during another after-hours raid.

