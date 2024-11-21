Taxi drivers' Christchurch Airport toilet dilemma

The toilet unit is used by hundreds of people multiple times a day. Photo: Supplied

The taxi queue isn’t the only thing backed up at a Christchurch Airport car park.

The car park toilets for taxi drivers on Ron Guthrey Rd is blocked regularly, and they say the problem has worsened over the past month.

The car park is a holding pen for the airport’s taxi rank and rideshare app pick-up zone, located about a 15min walk from the main entrance.

Speaking on behalf of other cabbies, a driver told The Star many of them went on a panicked search for unclogged toilets on Monday.

It takes about 30min to walk to and from the toilets at the airport or McDonald’s.

Drivers needed to leave their vehicles at the car park to avoid losing their place in the queue.

“It was absolute chaos. We’re struggling a lot and I feel like we’re in an absolutely hopeless situation,” he said.

The airport taxi car park. Photo: Supplied

But Christchurch Airport sees the situation differently. It says there is a 24/7 response to reported issues and steps are taken to minimise blockages.

The car park opened a year ago, replacing the one on Orchard Rd, with the toilet unit built at the same time.

The driver said the toilets were blocked from about 10am on Monday and still unusable when he left the airport at 6pm.

He said the toilets are used by hundreds of people sometimes multiple times a day, as many drivers can wait for one to four hours to pick up one customer.

In the past year the toilets have been closed about one day a month. However, they have been blocked three times in the past month.

“It’s clearly way too much traffic for the toilets to handle. There needs to be a solution to help us. A lot of people are very desperate,” the driver said.

Cabbies submitted an official application to airport authorities for more toilets and maintenance about eight months ago.

No reply was received, said the driver.

“People have a right to access a toilet. We are not being treated with respect,” he said.