Thursday, 20 May 2021

Three hurt in three-vehicle crash in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Three people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash at a busy Christchurch intersection.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Montreal St and Brougham St in Sydenham at about 7.45am on Thursday.

    A St John spokesman said three people were transported to hospital with moderate injuries and two more were treated at the scene.

    The road is open but Brougham St eastbound was experiencing congestion from Curletts Rd through to Selwyn St, the Christchurch Travel Information Team said.

    "Please take extra care."

     

    NZ Herald

