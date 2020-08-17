Monday, 17 August 2020

Three injured after driver crashes into power pole

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Three people were injured - one seriously - when a vehicle hit a power pole in Christchurch on Monday.

    A police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash happened about noon at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Damien Place, Bromley.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said two patients were taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

    He said one person was seriously injured and another two were moderately injured.

    Two fire crews attended the crash, but no one had to be removed from the vehicle.

     

