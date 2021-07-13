Three injured after two-vehicle crash in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crash involving two vehicles in Christchurch last night has left three people injured.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash on Dyers Pass Rd, Cashmere, about 10.30pm on Monday.
One person was seriously injured, while the others received moderate and minor injuries, the spokesperson said.
The road was initially closed but was reopened early on Tuesday morning.