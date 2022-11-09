Three injured in two separate crashes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have been injured, one seriously, after separate crashes in Canterbury this morning.
Two people were injured in a crash at the corner of Buchanans Rd and Mary Carpenter Ave, Yaldhurst, about 7.20am on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
A St John spokesperson said they were both taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.
It comes after a person was seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 7, near Lewis Pass, about 5am today.
A St John ambulance transported the person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.