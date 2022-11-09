Three injured in two separate crashes

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after separate crashes in Canterbury this morning.

Two people were injured in a crash at the corner of Buchanans Rd and Mary Carpenter Ave, Yaldhurst, about 7.20am on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said they were both taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

It comes after a person was seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 7, near Lewis Pass, about 5am today.

A St John ambulance transported the person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.