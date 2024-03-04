Three-month wait for vandalised statue to return to former glory

Captain James Cook’s statue in Victoria Square will bear the marks of a costly Valentine’s Day vandalism attack for at least another three months.

A cross painted on Captain James Cook is likely to remain visible for about three months. PHOTO: CHRIS BARCLAY

Although his nose was swiftly repaired after a grinder was used to deface the statue of the English explorer, the red cross smeared on his front is not such a straightforward fix as city council-funded restoration worth up to $25,000 continues.

The paint has faded but it is harder to eradicate from marble than the granite base, which was also targeted with anti-colonial slogans on February 14, the anniversary of Cook’s death in Hawaii in 1779.

A CCTV camera positioned behind Cook did not reveal any images of the attack because it only covers the vicinity of the statue. Re-angling the camera may feature in a revamp of security.

The work of a heritage conservator and the weather will now be relied upon to bring Cook back to his original state after the third incident coinciding with the anniversary following 2019 and 2022.

“On heritage advice and previous experience, now the binder (resin) has been removed from the red paint, these pigments will continue to fade over the next three months,” said city council acting head of parks, Rupert Bool.

“The process is designed to cause the least amount of damage to the statue.”

Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board member John Miller called for a guard to be on site for next year’s anniversary as a deterrent for another attack.

A CCTV camera in Victoria Square was angled away from the statue of Captain James Cook so it did not record footage from the vandalism attack. Photo: Supplied

Bool would not comment on that likelihood, but said additional security measures were being considered.

The repair bill for the damage is expected to cost between $15,000 to $25,000, a figure covering security, scaffolding, staff labour, materials and remedial work undertaken by the conservator.

• The Christchurch incident comes after the toppling of another Cook statue outside the Cook’s Cottage historic site in Melbourne last Monday – the third such attack on a Cook memorial in the city this year.