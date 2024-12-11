Tough kids battle it out

It’s an annual two-day event eagerly anticipated by thousands of Canterbury primary school pupils.

Sport Canterbury’s ‘Tough Kid’, held at South New Brighton Domain last week, attracted about 4000 pupils from Hanmer to Ashburton.

Moana Koppens and Isla Griffin from South New Brighton School. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The hardy participants ran, walked and crawled their way through 19 obstacles along a 3.5km course, vying to see who was the toughest of the tough.

Sport Canterbury event co-ordinator Isaac Sutherland said it was all about having a good time with your mates.

“It’s not about being first, second or third. It’s just about having a good day, dressing up, lots of water, mud and obstacles they can run through. It’s all about teamwork.”

Lakyn McDougall, 11, from South New Brighton School slides down the last obstacle before crossing the finish line. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Parents and teachers were encouraged to try their luck on the course as well, with the New Brighton Volunteer Fire Brigade on hand to cool down participants with the fire hose.

Sutherland said Tough Kid, now in its 13th year, has become one of the largest primary school participation events in the country.