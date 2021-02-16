Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Tributes for 'inspirational and talented' Christchurch schoolgirl after fatal crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Kate Gutry (third from left) at the Canterbury University information day for Maori students....
    Kate Gutry (third from left) at the Canterbury University information day for Maori students. Photo: Supplied
    A teenager killed in a car crash north of Christchurch yesterday had just been named a prefect in her final year of high school.

    Kate Gutry, a Christchurch Girls' High School student, died when her vehicle left the road and crashed into a power pole on South Eyre Rd near Swannanoa.

    Principal Christine O'Neill said Kate had just been made a whānau prefect.

    She said the teenager was an inspirational student who was a talented equestrian at national level and she led the school's kapa haka.

    Everyone at the school was devastated by the loss and the focus today will be on being together and caring for each other, O'Neill said.

    As of yesterday there had been 28 deaths on New Zealand roads this year so far.

    Of those 14 were drivers.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter