Tributes for a 'treasured teacher and fine sportsman'

Isaac Levings was reported missing after attending a concert by band The 1975 in Wellington. Photo: supplied

The Elmwood Normal School community is at a loss after the body of teacher Isaac Levings was found in Wellington Harbour on Friday.

Parents say he was a special teacher, an incredible sportsman and a respected friend.

The 25-year-old had been missing and was last seen at Queens Wharf after attending the concert by band The 1975 at TSB Arena on Wednesday night, social media posts said.

Levings was a primary school teacher at Elmwood Normal School in Christchurch and is listed as having taught Years 3 and 4.

Jess Wilson told The New Zealand Herald her family was privileged to have Levings teach their son Charlie last year.

Levings saw the best in all his students and made school a fun environment, even for the more challenging pupils, she said.

“His patience, kindness and ability to connect to Charlie in a way that enabled him to thrive in his own unique way will never be forgotten.

“Isaac shared a passion for Formula One racing with Charlie, always debating who was the best driver and would win the race.”

Wilson said Levings once attended one of Charlie’s weekend cricket games in support, as he would also do for other students.

“Isaac was a much loved and respected teacher and friend. His loss sits heavy with us and the whole Elmwood Normal School community.”

Presiding member of the school board Julia Hurren said it was with deep sadness that they learned of Levings’ tragic death.

“Isaac was a treasured colleague, gifted teacher and friend to all. The children and school community loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to know him.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Isaac’s family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time.”

Another parent, Emma Morris, said the news was devastating and everyone was struggling to comprehend it.

“He was an incredibly driven, passionate teacher who was truly dedicated to helping all his pupils.”

Levings brought an abundance of energy and light to the classroom and was an incredible sportsman, Morris said.

“He spent most lunchtimes and preschool playing sport with the children and constantly encouraging them, supporting their games from football, golf, swimming and dance and many more in his spare time and often weekends.”

The children were like an extension of his family and they were very fond of him, Morris said.

“They would often say how fun and funny he was.”

Harbour searches for Levings were conducted by police yesterday after his family raised concerns for his welfare.

“Police extend our sympathies to his family and loved ones at this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

Police would not comment on the nature of his death and said the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

- By Georgina Campbell