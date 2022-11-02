Two injured in Cashmere car crash

A single-vehicle crash in Christchurch this morning has left two people injured, one seriously.

Emergency services attended the incident on Purau Tce, just off the roundabout at the intersection with Cashmere Rd and Barrington St.

Ambulance and rapid response vehicles arrived at the crash scene after St John was alerted shortly before 10am,

A mangled red car could be seen at the scene of the crash. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Two patients were taken to Christchurch Hospital - one moderately injured and the other seriously.

The Cashmere Rd sign on the roundabout was also badly damaged. Car debris littered across the road clearly showed the vehicle’s route from the roundabout on to Purau Tce.

A mangled red car can be seen on the curb, surrounded by uprooted trees and more debris.

The crash scene on Purau Tce. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the accident are under way,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

-By Nathan Morton