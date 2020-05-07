Thursday, 7 May 2020

Updated: Aranui blaze contained by fire crews

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Fire crews were fighting a blaze at a house on Pages Rd, Aranui on Thursday afternoon.
    Fire crews were fighting a blaze at a house on Pages Rd, Aranui on Thursday afternoon.

    A man was transported to hospital after a house fire in east Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three crews fought the blaze at a property on Pages Rd Aranui, which started about 2.55pm on Thursday.

    The spokesman said the house was "well ablaze" when two crews from ANZAC and one from Woolston fire stations arrived.

    One man received smoke inhalation and an ambulance transported him to Christchurch Hospital.

    Nearby neighbours of the house told Star News the blaze started in the kitchen.

    Fire crews were removing roof tiles from the property to gain better access to the blaze and there has been smoke damage to an adjoining house.

    The spokesman said the fire has now been contained.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg