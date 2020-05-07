Updated: Aranui blaze contained by fire crews

Fire crews were fighting a blaze at a house on Pages Rd, Aranui on Thursday afternoon.

A man was transported to hospital after a house fire in east Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three crews fought the blaze at a property on Pages Rd Aranui, which started about 2.55pm on Thursday.

The spokesman said the house was "well ablaze" when two crews from ANZAC and one from Woolston fire stations arrived.

One man received smoke inhalation and an ambulance transported him to Christchurch Hospital.

Nearby neighbours of the house told Star News the blaze started in the kitchen.

Fire crews were removing roof tiles from the property to gain better access to the blaze and there has been smoke damage to an adjoining house.

The spokesman said the fire has now been contained.