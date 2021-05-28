Volunteers growing trees for the red zone

About 300 volunteers flocked to QEII last Sunday with the goal of “changing Christchurch for the better”.

The group, made up of students from 16 Christchurch schools, has been growing trees for the red zone as part of an initiative set up by the Eco-Action Nursery Trust.

The trust aims to plant 12,000 student-grown native plants around the city and, on Sunday, had 3000 trees in the ground at QEII Adventure Nature Trail by the end of planting.

Eco-Action Nursery chairman David Newton said the aim was to create a “green spine” through the red zone that would last for generations and provide habitat for native birds and lizards.

The next planting day is planned for Sunday, June 20.

- By Emma Power