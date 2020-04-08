Wanted man caught after police pursuit in North Canterbury

A wanted man has been arrested in North Canterbury after he crashed a vehicle into a woolshed and fled by foot during a police pursuit.

The 28-year-old man, who already had several warrants out for his arrest due to receiving stolen property, will appear in Christchurch District Court on April 20 on driving-related charges.

Police were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Cheviot area suspected to have been involved in burglaries about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said a ute was located by officers, however, the driver of it failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated before officers lost sight of the vehicle heading towards Gore Bay.

The vehicle was located having crashed into a woolshed and the driver had fled by foot, but he was later located with the assistance of a dog unit just before midnight in Gore Bay.