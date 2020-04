Aston Wedgewood

Wanted Christchurch man Aston Wedgewood has been placed in custody after handing himself in to police.

Police made a public appeal for any sightings of the 41-year-old Riccarton resident on Friday during a manhunt for the offender, warning people not to approach him.

However, Wedgewood handed himself in on Sunday and has been charged with several offences including assault and drug-related charges, a police spokesperson said.

Wedgewood is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on May 8.