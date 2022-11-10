Warning for Christchurch dog owners after toxic algae found in waterways

Dog owners in Christchurch have been warned to watch out for potentially toxic algae in several popular public waterways.

Waterways in at least four parks have tested positive for cyanobacteria, a toxin that can cause lethargy, muscle tremors, convulsions, and paralysis in animals that consume it.

The algae can be fatal to dogs. At this stage, it has been found in Hewlings Stream at Jellie Park in Burnside, Yaldhurst Bush, Arthur Adcock Memorial Reserve and Springlands Reserve.

Cyanobacteria or toxic algae. Photo: ECan

The algae can look like a dark brown or black mat, with a slimy or velvety texture and musty smell.

The smell can be attractive to dogs, Christchurch City Council principal waterways ecologist Dr Belinda Margetts.

“It is something people should be aware of if they are walking their dogs by rivers, streams, ponds and lakes or engaging in activities, such as kayaking, where they might come into contact with algae in the water,” she said.

Te Mana Ora (Community and Public Health) has also issued public health warnings for potentially toxic algae at Pegasus Lake and Lake Forsyth.

“[During summer] it is likely that we’ll find more toxic algae, so people need to keep an eye out and avoid contact with any water that may have potentially toxic algae in it.”

If a dog owner believes their dog may have consumed cyanobacteria, Council’s advice is to contact their local vet immediately.

Humans who have been in contact with water that contains cyanobacteria might experience tingling or numbness around the fingertips or mouth.

They might also have breathing difficulty, gastrointestinal symptoms, or skin rashes.

Cyanobacteria. Photo: ECan

People who feel any of these symptoms after contact with a waterbody should seek medical advice from their doctor or call Healthline.

Toxic algae has also reappeared in Silver Stream near Mosgiel, the Otago Regional Council said, prompting a warning for dog owners.

The council today issued a warning to dog owners that Phormidium algae, also known as Microcoleus, had been detected in the stream through council monitoring.

There had not yet been reports of it in other Otago catchments. However, Phormidium was likely to start blooming in North Otago waterways - particularly the Waianakarua River and in Central Otago and in the Cardrona and Manuherekia Rivers - when the water warms up.

Phormidium is not considered to be proliferating and has always been present, but its reporting has become more widespread as people became more familiar with it.

-With ODT and NZ Herald