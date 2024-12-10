Watch: Alleged young car thieves reverse into Christchurch couple's vehicle

A Christchurch couple following four youths with hoodies and face masks in a suspected stolen car got a nasty surprise on Monday.

The Hornby couple called the police and followed the car after they saw the occupants "scoping" out other vehicles, including their own, about 9am.

"We watched and they were scoping cars and pulled in next to mine. That’s when hubby ran out and jumped in the car and followed them."

But when the youths saw they were being followed, they stopped the car in the middle of the road and reversed into the couple's vehicle, causing damage to their bumper and a broken grille.

The woman said they weren't concerned for their safety at the time but after posting their dashcam footage online, others said they had also run-ins with the youths and had felt threatened.

One person said the youths lunged at her with a power drill after she disturbed them trying to steal her car. Others reported being chased by the same group of youths.

Others reported the youths had tried to steal their cars but when they couldn’t they ruined them instead.

The couple reported the incident to police.

"We were on phone to them while following, apparently they (the police) were only a block behind when we were following."

The couple continued to follow the youths after the collision but lost them when they ran a red light and then "booted it up a side street off Racecourse Rd".