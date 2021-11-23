Watch: Crane lifts new Medway St Bridge into place

The new Medway St Bridge span was successfully lifted into place by crane on Monday.

The original Medway St Bridge became a symbol of the February 22, 2011, earthquake's power and destruction after it was twisted and warped by the shaking.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the new Medway St Bridge is the second of three pedestrian bridges being built in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.

"The Medway St Bridge is probably the most iconic of the three new bridges, as it reinstates an important community connection that’s been missing since the earthquakes," Rutledge said.

"Now that the bridge is in place, contractors will install pre-cast decking panels, timber boardwalks and asphalt approach ramps, and landscape the area.

"Once completed, these bridges will play an integral role in the future City to Sea Pathway that will follow the river from Barbadoes St to New Brighton."

The three bridges - Avondale, Medway St and Snell Place - and the new riverside landing at Dallington are being funded by a $13.7 million grant from the Christchurch Earthquakes Appeal Trust.

Rutledge said work on the Dallington Landing is almost complete, and some of the fences are expected to be removed before Christmas so people can enjoy the area over the holidays.

"Final landscaping and seat, table and shelter installation will be completed early in the New Year."