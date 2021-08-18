What level 4 means for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula public services

New Brighton’s beachside hot pools complex, He Puna Taimoana, is closed. Photo: Newsline

Essential services will continue across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula at level 4 but all Christchurch City Council-owned public facilities are closed.

Alert level 4 over the next three days means there will be no public access to libraries, recreation and sport centres, pools (including He Puna Taimoana), community centres, service centres, the Civic Offices, the Christchurch Art Gallery, the Akaroa Museum, and the visitors centre in the Botanic Gardens from that time.

All parks, except the Botanic Gardens, will remain open, but playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment will be closed.

People using the parks will need to stay 2m away from those who are not part of their bubble.

The Botanic Gardens will also be closed.

"As with the lockdown last year, Christchurch City Council will continue to provide essential services such as water, wastewater, traffic control and kerbside rubbish collection throughout the Alert Level 4 restrictions,’’ says Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

"Many of our other services, including the processing of building and resource consents, will continue to be provided by staff, who will be working from home.

"Our lockdown experience last year means that we have good systems in place to deliver these services remotely."

Cemeteries

Cemeteries will remain open but people should wear a face covering and keep two metres distance from others.

Funeral directors can continue working at Alert Level 4. However, gathering together for funerals and tangihanga is not permitted at Alert Level 4.

Road maintenance

Transport maintenance crews are continuing to do essential work to keep our roads running.

Non-essential road works are stopping but there may be some work happening to make the work sites safe.

Parking

Our car parking buildings are open for essential services workers.

Parking officers will only be undertaking essential enforcement and won’t be enforcing payments in parking buildings and on-street spaces while we’re in Alert Level 4.

Boat ramps and jetties closed

All boat ramps, wharfs and jetties are closed during the lockdown.

Christchurch Art Gallery

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū is closed. Its online resources remain available.

Two openings will be postponed until further notice – the Hellzapoppin’! The Art of Flying Nun exhibition and an installation by local Tongan artist Kulimoe'anga Stone Maka.

The Hellzapoppin’! Opening Party scheduled for Friday 20 August is also postponed.

Library services during lockdown

All libraries are closed but you can still access our digital content 24/7.

Please do not return your books and items to any library. All returns bins are closed. Loan periods for physical material will be extended to 14 days after returning to Level 2. This timeframe maybe reduced depending on period of time libraries are closed.

Free wifi is available outside all libraries except Tūranga.

Kerbside collection service continuing

Under Covid-19 alert level four there is no change to our kerbside collection service.

You should continue to put your bins out as normal and put the right items in the right bin. Please space them 30cm apart to allow our trucks to pick up the bins without the drivers needing to move them.

If parked cars are in the way please place your bin on the road, closest to the kerb. Alternatively, place at the end of your driveway.

If the situation changes and we need to make any changes we will keep you fully informed.

Please note, other kerbside services, such as bin swaps and repairs, may be delayed.

Under alert level four our EcoDrop transfer stations and recycling centres at Metro Place, Styx Mill and Parkhouse Road are closed to public and only open to Kerbside Collection trucks and Essential account customers.

Parks open but keep your distance

Parks across the city remain open for people to exercise in but if you are visiting a park, please make sure you keep your physical distance from other park users.

Carparks within parks are closed for vehicle access.

Playgrounds and exercise equipment closed, as are the drinking fountains.

If you're walking your dog in the park, please take any dog waste home with you and dispose of it in the red bin.

Botanic Gardens

The Christchurch Botanic Gardens are closed under Alert Level 4.

Please do not try to visit until the alert levels have changed and we have notified you that the gardens have re-opened.

Public transport

Metro customers are advised that public transport will be available for those needing to travel for essential reasons. That is, travelling to work in essential services, for medical reasons, and to get to the supermarket.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised that fares will not be required on Christchurch’s Metro services.

Customers are requested to use window seats only, and adhere to physical distancing which is required at Alert Level 4. Due to these requirements, bus capacity will be limited.

The Metroinfo counter at the bus interchange is now closed.

All Christchurch buses will operate under Sunday timetables.

The Bus Interchange is closed. From today, Wednesday 18 August, passengers will use the super stop on Manchester Street between Gloucester Street and Worcester Street.

School bus services will not run under Alert Level 4.

Face coverings

The Government requires the use of face coverings on all public transport. These can be disposable masks, reusable ones, or even something you made at home. There are some exemptions – see the Unite Against COVID-19 website for more detail.

Boarding and alighting

To help protect the drivers and to maintain the service, Christchurch buses will have rear boarding only. Front door boarding/alighting will be available to those that need it.

Scan the QR code

Please scan the NZ COVID Tracer app using the QR code nearest your seat.

If you are unable to scan the QR code, you can call 03 366 8855 to register your travel.