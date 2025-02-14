Wigram residents prepare for final Hercules flyover

The Royal New Zealand Air Force is pre-warning a Christchurch neighbourhood to be ready for the roar of a low-flying Hercules.

RNZAF chief Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb has written to residents about the plan to land the C-130 Hercules for the last time at the Air Force Museum of NZ in Wigram between 8am and 8pm one day within the next month.

Webb said the Hercules will fly in via a low approach over the Corsair Rd end of the airfield and land in the direction of Symes Rd/Vickerys Rd end.

It will then taxi towards the museum and park in front of the main hangars. This should take less than 10 minutes.

"There will be very loud engine noise for a short amount of time as it flies over and goes into reverse thrust upon landing," Webb said.

"The aircraft may need more than one approach to ensure conditions are right for landing.

The C-130 Hercules will land at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand this month. Photo: Air Force Museum of New Zealand

"While helicopters land regularly in your area, the sight and sound of such a large aircraft on a low approach to the grounds of the Air Force Museum will be unusual. Please do not be alarmed.

"We wanted to let you know in advance about an unusual aircraft movement planned for the coming weeks.

"The landing is weather dependent – so our apologies that we cannot be more exact about the timings."

Because this is an unusual event, RNZAF personnel will be out in the neighbourhood over the coming days ahead to talk to residents who live close to the museum or are near the flight path.

They will explain what’s happening and answer any questions.

It will be the plane's final landing after 60 years of service. It will then be put into storage at the museum before going on display in the future.

Webb said there is a chance the aircraft may fly over more than once to practise its approach and ensure conditions are correct for landing.

Once the Hercules lands it will taxi to the hangars and shut down. The Air Force Museum sits on 37ha of New Zealand Defence Force land and has "more than enough space to land safely", Webb said.

Grayce, 13, and Quinn, 3, Padget protect their ears against the noise of the three Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

"The runway and approach have been surveyed, and the clearances over properties and trees close to the perimeter are adequate for the landing – although it will appear very close for those near the airfield boundary.

"The RNZAF’s most experienced C-130(H) Hercules crew has been chosen to fly the aircraft and they have been well prepared for this activity.

"The NZ police and the Christchurch City Council have been consulted and full emergency contingency planning has been carried out.

"The arrival of the Hercules is a huge bonus for the museum and will be a popular visitor attraction. This aircraft is a piece of NZ aviation history and has served New Zealand for 60 years.

"The aircraft deserves to retire and to be conserved and displayed for the generations to come."