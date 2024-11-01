Woman pleads guilty to stabbing taxi driver several times in Christchurch

File photo: Getty Images

A woman charged over the stabbing of a taxi driver in Christchurch last month has pleaded guilty.

The driver went to a fast food restaurant on Memorial Ave at about 10.30pm on 10 October to find help after being stabbed several times, from where he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police arrested 46-year-old Auckland woman Rangimaria Sellars in a nearby hotel 15 minutes later. She was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Sellars appeared via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District Court on Friday, where a guilty plea was entered through her lawyer.

She was remanded in custody until her sentencing in February.

The Small Passenger Service Association said the taxi driver was likely an independent operator, as he did not belong to one of its member companies.

Executive director Warren Quirke told RNZ independent taxi operators were at the highest risk of violent attacks, because they did not have backup to support them during such incidents.

Legislation introduced in 2011 required cameras to be installed in all taxis, following the murders of two taxi drivers in Auckland and Christchurch.