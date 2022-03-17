Barbecue set to unite communities

Bruce Taylor and Craig Wiggins with the Farming Families barbecue available for use by Mid Canterbury rural communities. PHOTO TONI WILLIAMS

Farming Families is helping connect Mid Canterbury's rural community one meal at a time.

It has bought a mobile barbecue for use in its communities, and has volunteers making healthy, home-cooked meals for the freezer to distribute to farmers in Canterbury "under the hammer".

Anyone wanting to help out, or nominate a farmer who might benefit from a visit and a home-cooked meal, was welcome to make contact.

Farming Families spokesman Bruce Taylor said the new barbecue trailer, which has two hot plates, plenty of catering storage spaces and a solar panel battery-powered sound system, is available for rural groups to book. It comes with a supply of meat from Anzco, who had come on board, and with the support of Farming Families.

It is available for rural events, pet days, calf days and events where people come together to connect, especially rural school communities.

Mr Taylor said the barbecue was ideal for rural school events, and many other rural activities.

He was also pleased to announce Anzco Ashburton had offered to supply relevant food products to assist in the successful running of these events.

Anzco was also supporting rural advocate Craig Wiggins, Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust.

Mr Wiggins, of Mid Canterbury, is also involved in Farming Families.

"We’ve been really lucky Anzco have come on board and donated a heap of meat, which they are going to continue to do so we can cook some meals or support some farm families where needed in Canterbury," he said.

"Food is always the best way to get in the door (to talk to someone) and this is a great way to open up those lines of communication."

Mr Taylor said Anzco wanted to help in grass root activities in rural communities, and it was hoped the initiatives were the beginning of an ongoing association creating fun and rewarding events for many in rural communities.

Farming Families was created by a group of dedicated farmers and rural professionals to help create stronger relationships within Mid Canterbury and beyond. It also runs events to uplift those in the community, such as the Mid Canterbury Rural Ball.

Anzco was supplying export quality Angel Bay patties and meat from their aged-beef range at no cost. Nor was there a cost for the barbecue.

"It was being done to support the community," Mr Wiggins said.

Mr Wiggins and fellow committee member Jayne Hansen gave the barbecue its first test run at the Lauriston School camp at Staveley prior to Christmas.

It was a camp of Years 4, 5 and 6 pupils attended by staff and parents.

"The school staff jumped into the task ... it was a great evening.

"The schools are our hubs, so let’s get our communities back connecting around school events," he said.

