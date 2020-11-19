Thursday, 19 November 2020

12.01 pm

BNZ closing several branches in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police were called to the BNZ on Gordon Rd about midday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Photo: ODT Files
    Bank of New Zealand has announced it is closing 38 branches, including several in Canterbury

    BNZ chief customer officer Paul Carter said Covid-19 said the closures came as customer demand for digital services accelerated and customers increasingly opted for increased flexibility and remote working.

    "Covid-19 has accelerated trends we’ve been seeing for some time."

    The majority of its customers were banking online and its "talented bankers are often waiting in empty branches for customers that simply do not arrive".

    The closure of 38 branches are staged and  begin on Christmas Eve and end in June next year.

    Mr Carter said historical ways of banking like cash and cheque transactions had fallen significantly.

    "Branches will still have a role in how we serve our customers.

    "We will continue to invest in modern Customer Centres to help customers take advantage of online banking and our digital tools, and where they can access specialist services.

    "We recently opened a new branch in Commercial Bay and our new Whakatipu Customer Centre opened this month in Queenstown."

    Mr Carter said changes to its branch network were part of a wider review of all BNZ locations to consolidate its workforce.

    "We’ve given ourselves a long runway before closing our regional branches so we can support the small number of customers that regularly use these locations to adopt alternative ways of banking."

    Metro branches to close on December 24, 2020 (8 branches)

    • Courtenay Place​
    • Greerton
    • Manurewa​
    • Mosgiel​
    • Mount Maunganui​
    • Pakuranga​
    • Papatoetoe​
    • Petone​

    Branches closing between February – March 2021 (14 branches)

    • Cromwell
    • Geraldine
    • Huntly
    • Katikati
    • Ohakune
    • Opotiki
    • Orewa
    • Otorohanga
    • St Heliers
    • Taihape
    • Waiheke
    • Waimate
    • Wairoa
    • Westport

    Branches closing between April –June 2021 (16 branches)

    • Akaroa​
    • Balclutha​
    • Coromandel​
    • Dannevirke​
    • Hanmer Springs​
    • Kaikohe​
    • Methven​
    • Reefton​
    • Stratford​
    • Takaka​
    • Taumarunui​
    • Te Aroha​
    • Waihi​
    • Waipukurau​
    • Whangamata​
    • Winton​

     

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter