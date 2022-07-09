Closures, snow and ice warnings

Black ice and more snow are expected to hit southern roads today as the area continues to be affected by chilly weather.

A truck tries to get over the Lindis Pass yesterday. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Highways around the South Island have reopened today after overnight snow and ice closed some alpine routes, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

But snowfall warnings remain in place for Crown Range Road, Lindis Pass, Porters Pass and Arthurs Pass.

Crown Range Road may see 1-3cm of snow settle on the summit today between 10am and 5pm while snow on Lindis Pass could be 2-4cm deep on the summit by this evening.

Porters Pass could see heavier snow, with 10-20cm possible above 800m between 2pm today and 3am Sunday morning. Similar conditions are possible on Arthurs Pass.

The roads remain open but extra care is being cautioned.

The road between Haast, in South Westland, and Lake Hawea, in Otago — SH6 — remains closed until at least noon today. Fallen trees as well as snow needed to be cleared from the highway before it was safe for traffic.

Snow blankets the turnoff to Mt Cook. PHOTO: TRANSIT NEW ZEALAND

The Crown Range Rd between Wanaka and Queenstown opened before 1pm yesterday and remains open this morning.

With a wet and cold front hitting most of the country and snow in the alpine passes, drivers were warned to expect ice this morning especially on shaded patches of highway and bridge decks. People heading over alpine passes should check the Waka Kotahi traffic map first and also MetService forecasts and updates.

Northlake residents in Wanaka woke to snow on the ground. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

Snow did not fall in the centre of Queenstown but up on the mountains there was plenty of snow around. Coronet Peak recorded about 15cm of new snow and remained open, while the other three main skifields in the area — Cardrona, Treble Cone and the Remarkables — did not open because of blizzard conditions and high winds.

Wanaka woke to snow throughout the town with about 4cm-5cm settling in most places.

SH6 between Haast and Hawea was closed all of yesterday because of snow. PHOTO: WAKA KOTAHI NZTA

Schools across Upper Clutha were delayed in opening, while pupils at Twizel Area School had an early start to the holidays as the school did not open at all yesterday.

Snow was heavy in the Mackenzie Country, while more snow is forecast for the Queenstown Lakes area next week.

The wild weather is also effecting roads in coastal areas with warnings in place for high winds on State Highway 1 from Palmerston all the way south to Milton.

A strong wind warning is in place for Fiordland from 9am Saturday until 6am Sunday with southeasterlies gusting up to 120kmh in exposed places.

A heavy snow warning has been issued for the Canterbury high country south of the Rangitata River, with snow possible down to 400m and heavy snow likely above 700m.

— Additional reporting Aspen Bruce