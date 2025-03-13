Could this district councillor be Waimakariri's next mayor?

Paul Williams. Photo: Supplied by Paul Williams

Three-term Waimakariri district councillor Paul Williams has announced he will challenge Mayor Dan Gordon in October’s local government elections.

Cr Williams said he plans to stand because he believed council debt is out of control.

‘‘Right now, Waimakariri ratepayers are carrying $200 million in council debt and in just six years that is set to blow out to $324m.

‘‘This is not sustainable. We can’t keep loading up more debt and expect ratepayers to foot the bill."

He stood for mayor in 2019 but lost to Mr Gordon by 2712 votes.

Williams said he has selected a team of local business leaders and community advocates to stand for council under the banner ‘‘Standing Together for Waimakariri’’.

Local Democracy Reporting understands Mr Gordon will announce his intentions next month.

Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson has announced he will retire after eight terms on the council and six years in the number two position.

‘‘It is not a lightly made decision, but it is time for me and my family.’’

He said the period after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes was ‘‘the most challenging and rewarding piece" of work he did with the council.

Over the last three years, his main focus has been growing the housing portfolio.

‘‘The council needs to be the facilitator of action in that space. We don’t need to get the chequebook out all the time, but we need to be enabling affordable and social housing.’’

Councillors Jason Goldsworthy, Tim Fulton, Brent Cairns, Joan Ward, Niki Mealings and Robbie Brine have all indicated they will seek re-election.

Fellow councillors Al Blackie and Philip Redmond are undecided.

Jason Goldsworthy. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Cr Goldsworthy, who was 29-years-old when elected three years ago, said he has enjoyed learning about how council operates and the opportunity to recognise the ‘‘unsung in our district’’.

‘‘My personal highlight this term was expanding our family late last year [and] all the joy and learnings that an additional child brings.’’

Cr Tim Fulton said he will continue to advocate for sustainable water services and sensible land management, and is enjoying advocating for the district’s heritage.

He has been instrumental in forming a working group to restore the Wolffs Road suspension bridge, near West Eyreton.

Cr Cairns said he enjoys representing the community.

‘‘The last year or so has been incredibly busy with more issues and some rather complex things to deal with, including growing food insecurity and rising costs and a lack of funds from central Government.’’

Cr Ward wants to continue supporting the district’s growth, improvements to the roading infrastructure and advocating for the Rangiora Airfield.

Cr Mealings said her highlights have been working on the council’s economic development strategy and the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan.

It means climate and sustainability considerations are now ‘‘embedded in all council business’’.

Cr Brine said his biggest highlight is the relationship between staff and contractors.

Cr Blackie said advocating for Kaiapoi’s regeneration after the earthquakes and promoting arts have been among his achievements.

Cr Redmond said he has enjoyed working with ‘‘a very cohesive council’’.

‘‘Dan [Gordon] has a very good work ethic and he has a very good council to work with.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.