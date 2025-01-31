'Disappointed': No progress on promised after-hours clinic in Rangiora

An artist's impression of the proposed new after-hours facility to be built at the Rangiora Health Hub. Image: Supplied by South Link Health Group

A community leader is frustrated over the lack of progress made on a promised after-hours medical centre in Rangiora.

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board chair Jim Gerard said there has been no progress on a new after-hours facility for North Canterbury, despite the strong need for one.

The proposed Rangiora Medical facility was originally meant to open at the Rangiora Health Hub on Ashley Street in 2022, but the project has been beset by delays, partly due to Covid.

‘‘There is no sign of anything and it is really disappointing because it is a service North Canterbury really needs,’’ Mr Gerard said.

‘‘I just want to express on behalf of the community my disappointment at the lack of progress.

‘‘The community had expectations which at this stage have not been delivered.’’

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, who is also Associate Health Minister, said he was disappointed at the lack of progress and he will be raising his concerns with Health New Zealand / Te Whatu Ora.

The Ministry of Health entered into an agreement with South Link Health Group in 2021 for an after-hours facility.

It followed a petition calling for afterhours healthcare being presented to the former Canterbury District Health Board two years earlier.

The Waimakariri District Council has issued resource and building consents for the project, but the not-for-profit health provider has yet to announce when the build will start or set a timeframe for its completion.

South Link Health Group, which is a network of 26 medical practises, is responsible for funding and constructing the new facility.

Two years ago, South Link Health Group chief executive Karl Andrews briefed the community board on plans to include full radiology services (ultrasound, CT and MRI scans), GP services, a pharmacy, and urgent, afterhours healthcare.

Last year, the provider announced it had completed the merger of two medical practices to future proof the operation ahead of building the new medical centre.

Now known as Rangiora Medical, the practice is continuing to operate from two locations, Good Street and Victoria Street.

A HealthNZ spokesperson said the new medical centre is being developed by a private health group and ‘‘we continue to work with them to progress their build’’.

South Link Health Group has been contacted for comment.

In the meantime, North Canterbury residents requiring urgent after-hours care can contact their GP to speak to a triage nurse, or access a telehealth provider (for a charge).

Durham Medical in Rangiora and Amberley Medical Centre also offer Saturday morning clinics.

Ka Ora Telecare, which offers phone or video consultations with a doctor, is available to some North Canterbury residents, go to kaora.co.nz/app/services/sub-services/3.

Residents can also access the 24 Hour Surgery in Christchurch or call 111 in an emergency.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.