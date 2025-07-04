Nobby Clark back in hospital after weekend stroke

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark. File photo

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark has returned to hospital after being discharged earlier this week.

Clark is recovering from a minor stroke on Sunday.

The Southland Times reported he was initially unable to pick himself up after a fall.

The mayor was getting ready to attend a Southland Sharks basketball game at the time, it was reported.

Speaking from hospital, Clark said he hoped to be out on either Friday or Saturday following more monitoring and tests.

“It sort of came as a bit of a surprise, but no, I’m okay,” he said of his medical event.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell confirmed Clark had returned home for one night but ended up back in hospital after feeling dizzy.

Clark still intended to return to work next week in some capacity, Campbell said, although doctors had advised him to take two weeks off.

It is not the first time the mayor has dealt with health issues: a December 2023 heart attack led to surgery and several months off work.

Clark first entered the council in 2019 with the most votes of any councillor before becoming mayor in 2022 by a margin of almost 3000 votes.

He has ruled out a second term in the top job and plans to retire in October.

