Fate of controversial landfill to be known soon

Olivia Smith, of Oxford, expressing her opposition to the industrial landfill proposed for Trigg Rd. Photo: Robyn Bristow / North Canterbury News

A decision on a proposed North Canterbury landfill could be known next month after years of debate.

The resource consent application process for the landfill and quarry extension near Oxford has been a drawn out process, but Environment Canterbury expects a decision soon.

The landfill proposal has caused widespread community concern, with around 400 submissions received on the plan.

Opponents questioned the need for another landfill when the Kate Valley Landfill had capacity and the Burwood Resource Recovery Park landfill in Christchurch was closed in 2019 due to a lack of use.

The Oxford-Ohoka Community Board submitted against the landfill, raising concerns about traffic effects, fire safety, dust, operational logistics and amenity effects.

Woodstock Quarries Ltd director Darryn Shepherd said he understood the concerns, but he was confident the landfill would be safe.

About 100 people met in February to express their opposition to a proposed landfill at White Rock in North Canterbury. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Woodstock Quarries Ltd submitted resource consent applications in 2021 with Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council to develop a landfill at 513 Trigg Road, View Hill, near Oxford.

Independent commissioners instructed the applicant in December to provide an updated consent application to ‘‘identify all changes made’’ since the previous version dated August 29.

Environment Canterbury consents delivery regional leader Henry Winchester said Woodstock Quarries Ltd has responded and the commissioners are now waiting for the submitters to reply.

Submitters have until April 9 to respond, before the reporting officer responds and the applicant has a final reply by April 19.

‘‘The commissioners will then decide if they need any more information. If not, they will have 15 working days to make a decision,’’ Mr Winchester said.

Meanwhile, Environment Canterbury received a resource consent application on March 28 for a proposed managed fill landfill by Protranz Earthmoving Ltd.

The Christchurch-based company plans to establish a managed fill landfill at its quarry at White Rock, near North Loburn, in North Canterbury.

Mr Winchester said the council was waiting for supporting documents before reviewing the application and deciding whether to notify the application.

Around 100 residents attended a public meeting in Loburn in February to express their concerns about a landfill being established at White Rock.

Residents were concerned about the risks to groundwater and the Karetu River, which a dozen households rely on for drinking and stock water.

They also believed the quarry was unstable due to the limestone and porous rock, and the underground springs.

Protranz general manager Shaun Coakley said the company has completed site investigations and planned to complete technical reports to address factors such as stability, ground conditions and groundwater seepage.

These reports will be made available as part of the consenting process, he said.

The Waimakariri District Council has confirmed it has received a resource consent from Protranz to construct and operate a managed fill landfill.

The applicant has requested the consent be publicly notified.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.