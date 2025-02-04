Floral touch makes public toilet users extra grateful

A touch of country hospitality is bringing a smile to any visitors wanting to spend a penny in Duntroon. For about a year, fresh-picked flowers - displayed in repurposed fruit tins - have been a regular feature in the village's public toilets, courtesy of local woman Kat McLennan Moffat. Mrs McLennan Moffat had been cleaning the toilets daily for about a decade, but said the flowers were a recent addition she hoped would bring joy to people. "For me, it's about making adults happy. I think we're a bit serious. "It's the country hospitality that I remember when I grew up here _ people gave out of love and they gave so other people could appreciate something that you have," she said.

Duntroon woman Kat McLennan Moffat is thrilled her flowers are brightening the day of visitors to the town’s public toilets. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH "I think that's the key. It doesn't cost anything to put them down there." The flowers came from her garden and she enjoyed being able to share them with people. "Often I'm down there cleaning the toilets, and I'll hear somebody yell, `Oh, my God, look at this'. "They come running out of the toilet, and they grab whoever they're with and take them in the toilet to show them the flowers _ it's joyful," she said. "Most of the time [the flowers are] under the hand basin, but people move them. They used to sit them on top of the hair dryer, and I think people just wanted other people to see them." Her flowers had been the talk of community Facebook pages up and down the land.