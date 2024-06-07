House bus fire in Oamaru delays train

A house bus caught fire in Oamaru tonight, leading to a train in the area having to delay continuation of its journey.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 6.50pm and the blaze was "well involved" when they got there, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

A fire investigator had been asked to look into the cause, she said.

The fire was near railway tracks and a train in the area had to pause while firefighters carried out their work.