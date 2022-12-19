Lack of passing space on SH1 could cost lives - paramedic

Photo: Supplied

A North Canterbury paramedic says a lack of passing space on State Highway 1 between Lineside Rd and Cam River could cost lives.

The paramedic, who did not want to be named, said the median barrier posts and high-tension wires meant there was nowhere for vehicles to pull over to let an ambulance pass on this stretch of road.

Lineside Rd marks the point where SH1 diverts from dual-lanes to single lanes.

‘‘I timed it and it takes one minute to get through that stretch of road and there is nowhere for traffic to pull over,’’ she says.

‘‘It may not sound like a lot, but a minute can make a difference in saving a life and there is a risk of crashes as vehicles try to give way to us, particularly when it’s wet. ’’

The paramedic has met with Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, who wrote to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) director of regional relationships, James Caygill.

Doocey said National had advocated for dual-laning of SH1 from Belfast to Pegasus.

‘‘If they had continued it as a dual laneway you wouldn’t have this issue. Those vital seconds, which are lost because an ambulance can’t get passed, can make a difference.’’

In February, Doocey questioned why NZTA made it a priority to spend $3.2 million on the barriers, often referred to as ‘‘cheese graters’’, when there were other priorities.

‘‘It is certainly up for debate as to whether these were even needed on that stretch of road, and I question the transport agency’s logic in prioritising it over Lineside Road improvements and pedestrian safety measures around Pegasus and Ravenswood.’’

Kaiapoi Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Tim Reynolds says he is not aware of any issues on that stretch of SH1.

The median barrier posts and high-tension wires were temporarily removed recently to allow for the resealing of SH1 between Lineside Road and Cam River, before being reinstated.

An NZTA spokesperson said the most common cause of serious crashes involved the loss of control, leading to vehicles running off the road and head-on collisions.

The use of medium barriers was an effective way of avoiding head-on crashes, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the shoulder between Lineside Road and Cam River had not been widened.

NZTA believed there were adequate passing places available - around 2.8km - in line with its Speed and Infrastructure Design Framework.

