Locals evacuated as firefighters battle North Canterbury blaze

Nine helicopters, 20 Fire and Emergency trucks, and 40 firefighters are battling the Hurunui blaze. Photo: supplied/Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Residents have been evacuated from their homes in rural North Canterbury as fire crews battle an uncontained bushfire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said reports of the Island Hills fire on SH7 first came in at 2.30pm today.

The fire near Hurunui has engulfed an area of 5 hectares and is not contained.

Nine helicopters, 20 Fire and Emergency trucks, and 40 firefighters are battling the blaze.

NZTA closed SH7 near the Hope River Bridge in Island Hills at 3.30 pm, warning motorists to take extra care due to fire on both sides of the highway and to follow directions from emergency services on site.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

More to come...