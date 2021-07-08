Methven canal crash victims named

Police have released the names of two men who died after their car crashed into an irrigation canal in Canterbury at the weekend.

They were Sukhjeet Singh (32), of Leeston, and Gurdeep Kashyap​​ (28), of Methven.

Stuff reports the men were farm workers, employed in Canterbury.

The car went in to the water early on Saturday at Pudding Hill, near Methven.

After one body was found in the car's passenger seat on Saturday, the police dive squad was called in and they recovered the driver's body on Sunday.

Inquiries are ongoing.