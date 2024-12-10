Cause of massive Canterbury high country blaze found

The cause of the Bridge Hill scrub fire has been found. Photo: Supplied/ FENZ

Fire investigators have discovered the cause of the massive fire that raced across 1000 hectares of Canterbury high country over the past five days.

The Bridge Hill fire is now under control, with drone teams up overnight checking for hotspots.

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse told RNZ investigators have found the cause and are working with police.

But he said it was too soon to announce the findings or to say if the fire was deliberately lit, as the investigation was still wrapping up.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they have have spoken with schools that were holding camps in the area.

Commander Stackhouse said crews will continue to mop up hotspots on Tuesday, and will meet with landowners on Thursday.

Meanwhile, wind caused flare ups at the site of a large vegetation fire in West Melton overnight, but firefighters were able to prevent flames breaching containment lines.

The fire in West Melton. Photo: RNZ

Incident Commander Dave Key said the flare-ups happened when wind fanned partially burned vegetation and trees into flame.

The fire, which began on Sunday night, has burned across more than 130 hectares.

Homes and a caravan park were briefly evacuated in the early hours of Sunday morning, but all were allowed home.

Crews were also at the nearby Kirwee fire, which has been burning since Saturday and is mostly contained.

There are 75 firefighters, two helicopters and heavy machinery operators extinguishing hotspots across the two fires.

Stackhouse said there are two fire investigators on site at West Melton on Tuesday working to find the cause of the blaze.